News: Tata Steel deal keeps staff in the region
By Tom Austen
Tata Steel is to relocate one of its support operations from offices in Rotherham to new premises in Sheffield this summer.
The steelmaker is vacating the research and development site of the Swinden Technology Centre (STC) in Rotherham. Tata considers that it is no longer a suitable home for the R&D arm and announced in 2014 that it is relocating research to Warwick University.
Rothbiz reported last month that the 6.7-acre site on Moorgate has been put up for sale. A full planning application was submitted last year and includes 101 new properties, including 27 high-end apartments incorporating the conversion of the existing buildings.
Advertisement
Now a commercial property deal has been secured that sees Tata Steel acquire a 12,000 sq ft unit at ARBA Group's recently refurbished Meadowhall Business Park to accommodate approximately 60 staff from its core business support and specialist environmental testing functions. Fit out works has now started.
Richard Burns, director at ARBA Group, said: "The success of our development at Meadowhall Business Park confirms that high quality accommodation, which can be flexibly used, attracts tenants.
"Not only that, but the location has been key. We are on a prime site close to the M1 with an immediate useful surrounding environment for businesses. We have city centre amenities in an out of town location with retail and leisure attractions close by."
Advertisement
The steelmaker is vacating the research and development site of the Swinden Technology Centre (STC) in Rotherham. Tata considers that it is no longer a suitable home for the R&D arm and announced in 2014 that it is relocating research to Warwick University.
Rothbiz reported last month that the 6.7-acre site on Moorgate has been put up for sale. A full planning application was submitted last year and includes 101 new properties, including 27 high-end apartments incorporating the conversion of the existing buildings.
Advertisement
Now a commercial property deal has been secured that sees Tata Steel acquire a 12,000 sq ft unit at ARBA Group's recently refurbished Meadowhall Business Park to accommodate approximately 60 staff from its core business support and specialist environmental testing functions. Fit out works has now started.
Richard Burns, director at ARBA Group, said: "The success of our development at Meadowhall Business Park confirms that high quality accommodation, which can be flexibly used, attracts tenants.
"Not only that, but the location has been key. We are on a prime site close to the M1 with an immediate useful surrounding environment for businesses. We have city centre amenities in an out of town location with retail and leisure attractions close by."
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment