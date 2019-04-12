News: Tata Steel deal keeps staff in the region

</div>

Images: ARBA

Having decided to sell, in 2017 the Indian-owned steelmaker concluded a deal with international industrials and metals group, Liberty House, to acquire Tata's Speciality Steels business for a total consideration of £100m which included the key operations and Aldwarke in Rotherham.British Steel, a long steel products business founded in 2016 with assets acquired from Tata Steel Europe, also had R&D operations at Swinden Technology Centre. Last year, the company secured a 15,063 sq ft unit on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.