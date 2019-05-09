News: SCR devolution set to proceed pragmatically
By Tom Austen
Secretary of State James Brokenshire has indicated that the Government is prepared for the already agreed Sheffield city region (SCR) devolution deal to move forward.
Rothbiz reported in March that Dan Jarvis and the four leaders of South Yorkshire's local authorities had reached a consensus on the way forward for devolution. The pragmatic solution allows for each authority to move to other devolution arrangements, should they wish to do so, in 2022 – the end of Mayor Jarvis' current term of office.
A lack of consensus from the leaders of South Yorkshire's four councils had denied the SCR the chance to conclude a devolution deal with the Government.
The 2015 deal included a mayor with responsibility over the region's transport budget, strategic planning and skills funding. It also promised £30m a year for 30 years to invest in local strategic priorities.
Advertisement
Responding to the latest correspondence, the Secretary of State welcomed the commitment to the 2015 deal and the solution to its implementation that will see investment in the city region.
In a letter to the local councils, James Brokenshire MP said: "In principle, if you and your councils now consent, we are prepared to implement the deal with an understanding that after 2022 those councils that do not see there future in the city region should be free to join an alternative wider Yorkshire devolution group, leaving the SCR with a commensurately reduced devolution deal, and with such provisos as for example there remains an integrated transport system."
Work between the city region and the Government will now take place to ensure that the deal can be implemented.
Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council said that he was pleased the Government was willing to move forward with the two stage process, adding: "I hope we can now move quickly to implement it."
An estimated £75m a year of Government funding earmarked for much-needed economic development projects is yet to make it to the SCR due to the stalled devolution deal.
SCR website
Images: SCR
Rothbiz reported in March that Dan Jarvis and the four leaders of South Yorkshire's local authorities had reached a consensus on the way forward for devolution. The pragmatic solution allows for each authority to move to other devolution arrangements, should they wish to do so, in 2022 – the end of Mayor Jarvis' current term of office.
A lack of consensus from the leaders of South Yorkshire's four councils had denied the SCR the chance to conclude a devolution deal with the Government.
The 2015 deal included a mayor with responsibility over the region's transport budget, strategic planning and skills funding. It also promised £30m a year for 30 years to invest in local strategic priorities.
Advertisement
Responding to the latest correspondence, the Secretary of State welcomed the commitment to the 2015 deal and the solution to its implementation that will see investment in the city region.
In a letter to the local councils, James Brokenshire MP said: "In principle, if you and your councils now consent, we are prepared to implement the deal with an understanding that after 2022 those councils that do not see there future in the city region should be free to join an alternative wider Yorkshire devolution group, leaving the SCR with a commensurately reduced devolution deal, and with such provisos as for example there remains an integrated transport system."
Work between the city region and the Government will now take place to ensure that the deal can be implemented.
Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council said that he was pleased the Government was willing to move forward with the two stage process, adding: "I hope we can now move quickly to implement it."
An estimated £75m a year of Government funding earmarked for much-needed economic development projects is yet to make it to the SCR due to the stalled devolution deal.
SCR website
Images: SCR
0 comments:
Post a Comment