News: Watermans - a real growth story
By Tom Austen
The popularity of a self-developed hair-loss shampoo which became a best-seller on Amazon has seen a South Yorkshire business in line to post a £5m turnover this year.
Matt and Gail Waterman brought a new product to the market to address a common problem - hair loss. They trademarked their formula and shampoo - the Watermans GROWME products - and set up their business from home in 2014.
But it ranked as a best-seller on Amazon in just three months and they have gone from selling 200 bottles a week, to 200 a day, to one every 30 seconds.
Matt, who says he grew up "really poor" in the North East, met his wife Gail, the owner of a humble local hair salon in Rotherham, on a night out in South Yorkshire 18 years ago.
The idea for the business was developed when they both began suffering from different variations of hair loss.
After trying lots of pricey products on the market, they could not find anything that did the trick and decided to come up with their own formula.
Gail Waterman, co-founder of Watermans, said: "We just created our products to start off with for my benefit but because it was so effective, we decided to pass it on to other people who had hair loss problems with no success.
"We both saved money from savings and made our first 5,000 bottles of shampoo and put them for sale on Amazon. Three months later they were already out of stock and now our products are so popular one tube is purchased every 30 seconds."
The firm, which is now based in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, has also harnessed the power of social media to raise the profile of the UK-made product range.
Matt Waterman, co-founder of Watermans, said: "The future plan for the company is to continue to make more money. Hopefully ten million in 2020, work with my more celebrities and continue to grow the line of Watermans to be known as the best selling hair loss product in the UK. In addition to this, expand into retailers in the UK e.g. Selfridges, Boots or Harrods.
"We have recently started distributing in America and would love to grow to more other countries."
Watermans website
Images: Watermans
Watermans website
Images: Watermans
