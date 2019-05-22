News: Waste management consultancy acquired
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham-based consultancy providing analytical and consultancy services to the waste management industry has been acquired by Alfred H Knight Group (AHK).
Based at Manvers, Waste Research Limited (WRL) is a leading independent provider of inspection, sampling and testing services for the refuse derived fuel (RDF) and solid recovered fuel (SRF) industry.
AHK is a 135 year old firm that provides experienced, professional and reliable technical services in chemical analysis and inspection.
AHK said that the acquisition represents a key milestone towards its vision to become a leader in the provision of inspection, sampling and testing services to the RDF industry.
Through its subsidiary Knight Energy Services (KES), AHK has extensive UK and international experience and knowledge in the sampling and analysis of solid fuels including; coal, coke, biomass and SRF. KES' headquarters and principal coal and biomass testing laboratory are located in Dundonald, Ayrshire, UK, with satellite laboratory operations in key overseas locations.
David Kerrigan, head of KES, said: "The acquisition of WRL strengthens our capability to provide a comprehensive service to our customers seeking to optimise and protect their supply chains and associated sale and purchase agreements."
WRL will rebrand to become part of KES. David Wilson, Clare Wilson and Carl Wilson will continue in their current roles and will, working closely in conjunction with KES' senior management, continue to operate from the WRL site at Century Park.
Waste Research Limited website
Alfred H Knight Group website
Images: AHK
