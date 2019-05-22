News: Rotherham care home set to reopen following sale
By Tom Austen
New owners of a care home in Rotherham are hopeful of reopening this summer.
Greasbrough Residential and Nursing Home closed after entering administration. Rotherham Council terminated its contract last year following a damning report by inspectors.
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has now sold the site to a first time buyer in the sector.
Initially built in the 1960s, the home was extended in the 1990s and continued to operate until its closure in Autumn 2018. The home has retained its registration with the CQC for 60 residents and is set over two floors, comprising 60 en suite bedrooms, a dining room, residents lounges, hairdressing salon and a secure wing for dementia patients. The property sits on a site with a fully enclosed lawned garden and parking for 15 vehicles.
The property has been sold to Mr Alexmon Baby, an experienced business owner, who intends to refurbish the property and rebrand the business as Jubilee Care Home, before reopening for residents.
Alexmon said: "We are delighted to have acquired the former Greasbrough Nursing Home on Potter Hill. We are in the process of completing a £300,000 refurbishment and will then be opening the new Jubilee Care Home which will provide luxury accommodation for the people of Greasbrough and surrounding areas. Staff recruitment is well under way and we are hopeful of opening the doors by the end of July."
Jonathan Wickens, director at Christie & Co who handled the sale, added: "We completed a comprehensive marketing campaign for the sale of Greasbrough Nursing Home on behalf of administrators, which resulted in numerous viewings and multiple bids.
"The home offers an excellent opportunity for Alexmon and his team to establish a quality care facility for the people of Greasbrough and surrounding communities."
Christie & Co website
Images: Christie & Co
