News: Millers launch new kit following sponsorship deals
By Tom Austen
Rotherham United has launched its new shirts for the upcoming season having confirmed that Embark Group will be the club's new home shirt sponsor.
A leading UK provider of investment and pension related services to a range of household name financial services companies, the group has held a long-standing partnership with The Millers, which started as executive box holders at the time the AESSEAL New York Stadium was opened, before later agreeing deals which saw them become the club's home and away shorts sponsor across the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Last season Embark also sealed the club's first ever sleeve partnership for the 2018/19 Emirates FA Cup competition when Paul Warne's men went out to eventual winners, Manchester City.
Steve Coakley, commercial director at Rotherham United (pictured below, left), said: "We are thrilled to further enhance our partnership with a truly progressive company who continue to grow and make numerous acquisitions within the company group.
"The club have enjoyed a long and successful partnership with Embark Group, and both parties are really excited about the future potential of the relationship.
"We firmly believe this latest deal will be hugely beneficial for both parties, and we are all looking forward to working together again next season."
The Embark Group are headquartered in London, with offices across the UK in places such as Edinburgh, Great Manchester, Leicester and Salisbury. It operates in the retail banking, wealth management, workplace savings and robo-advice sectors.
Phil Smith, CEO of the Embark Group (pictured, right), said: "We are delighted to have had the opportunity to step up to become the home shirt sponsor for the forthcoming 2019/2010 campaign, following several seasons of mutual collaboration with the Club. Rotherham United is a fabulous Community Club, built on teamwork, a strong work ethic, and a spirit of stakeholder inclusion. These are all elements common to our company ethos, brand, and our own culture as a business.
"We look forward to continuing our outstanding relationship with everyone at the AESSEAL New York Stadium throughout what promises to be an exciting season ahead."
Local firm, Hodge Clemco, which has sponsored the Millers' home shirt for the past three seasons, has signed a new agreement which takes their association with the club into next season and will see their branding appear on the reverse of the club's home, away and third kit shorts.
Neal Crisford, group MD for Samuel Hodge Group, parent company of Hodge Clemco, said: "Over the last three years as home shirt sponsor we have developed a real affection and affiliation for the club.
"During the initial three year period we experienced the unforgettable day at Wembley as the club clinched promotion to The Championship. To see the Hodge Clemco name associated with the success was a real highlight.
"We were always keen to stay as part of the Clubs commercial family and we are delighted to have secured an extension to become the back of shorts sponsor."
Mears Group recently signed a new deal which will see them continue as the club's away shirt sponsors.
A new partnership for the club sees CR Civil Engineering become the new back of away shirt sponsor.
Glynn Booth, regional director at CR Civil Engineering, said: “We are delighted to have agreed a deal with the club to sponsor the back of the away shirt.
"We have strong links with the area, and as the company has grown this has enabled the business to open a regional office in Rotherham, to assist with the number of contracts we are continuing to be awarded within the region, and also enables the employment of local people within the civil, rail, highways and surfacing industry."
