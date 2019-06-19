News: New cocktail bar set to be added to the mix
By Tom Austen
Spirits could be raised among cocktail lovers in Rotherham town centre if a neat set of plans for a new bar are approved.
Rothbiz reported earlier this month that a unit in one of the borough's most iconic buildings could be converted into a sports bar and now a planning application has been submitted to bring another nearby unit back into use.
Currently vacant, and most recently in use as a hair salon, applicant Paul Simms wants planning permission to convert a 2,400 sq ft unit in the Imperial Buildings in Rotherham town centre into a drinking establishment.
The restored Victorian, Grade II listed, Imperial Building was sold in a multimillion pound deal at the start of 2019.
It includes period glass shop frontages and internal galleries that complement the conservation area setting next to Rotherham Minster. 19 residential apartments were created on the upper floors.
The new bar in unit 5 is set to be called the Platinum Lounge & Bar.
The plans, drawn up by John Box Associates, show how what internal works are planned, including removing partition walls and the installation of new disabled toilet at lower ground floor which requires the relocation of the existing stairs access doorway, the only structural change.
Male and female toilets and a store are to be located in one side of the basement with the remaining basement to include relocated office and cellar.
The only external works, for which listed building consent will be required, is for new signage.
Rotherham Council has requested that a noise assessment be submitted for the proposed new use which considers potential impact on the residential accommodation above the unit. It concludes that the existing sound insulation performance is capable of attenuating sound into the flat above.
Images: Platinum Lounge & Bar Ltd
