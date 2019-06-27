News: Rotherham pub to reopen after fire





Operated by Rotherham's own award-winning Chantry Brewery, the Cutler's has been open for five years and is popular with real ale fans and fans of live music.



A small fire in the cellar meant that the venue had to close over last weekend but staff have worked tirelessly to get the pub back open for this weekend.



A post on the pub's Facebook page reads: "Five years since we opened and the unimaginable happened... We had a small fire that caused considerable damage BUT fate was on our side, we could have lost the Cutlers forever if the cellar wasn't over a 100 years old, there wasn't any timber for the fire to spread up, it was caught early and luckily the fire had burnt a water pipe so it acted like a sprinkler... Frank our resident Cutlers ghost was definitely helping us out!



"But now we need YOU more than ever, to support us, all the fantastic bands, our staff and Rotherhams only brewery to recover from this devastation. We have slogged and grafted to re-open as soon as possible, we've rinsed, washed, scrubbed, mopped and thrown so much away but we're still here, still positive and we still have that Cutlers fire in our belly that us Yorkshire folk have."



The 1907 rebuilding was part of a general rebuilding in Westgate to provide a broader highway into the town to relieve traffic congestion. The Cutler's sits alongside the derelict Alma Tavern which sits unused having suffered fire damage.



Good news for the Cutler's came in the form of a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor which honours hospitality businesses that deliver consistently great service across the world.



In addition, the Rotherham venue made it in to the final 30 in Welcome to Yorkshire's search for Yorkshire's Favourite Pub 2019.



The Cutler's Arms, one of Rotherham town centre's historic pubs, is planning to reopen this Friday after suffering a fire that staff say could have destroyed the building.The Grade 2 listed Cutler's Arms on Westgate is one of the few surviving Edwardian buildings in the town centre. There was a previous Cutler's Arms on the site before the current building, the first appearing in a directory of 1825.