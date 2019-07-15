News: Rotherham-based Metalysis acquired





The Manvers company holds the worldwide exploitation rights to the FCC Cambridge process which sees specialist powder metals created in a simple, cost effective process with significant environmental benefits. With a Materials Discovery Centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), also in Rotherham, the firm raised a further £12m last year ahead of the start of commercial production.



Power Resources Group, a metallic materials science company which operates in Rwanda and Macedonia, has announced that it has acquired Metalysis.



A registration of a charge relating to the acquisition and asset sale agreement has been lodged with Companies House.



Employing 60 people from its two sites, Metalysis appointed Eddie Williams and Chris Petts of Grant Thornton UK LLP as joint administrators at the start of June.



The pair stated that Metalysis had experienced financial difficulties predominantly due to an extended recent investment round and needed to secure immediate investment.



It has previously been reported that a number of redundancies were made by the administrators.



In a post on social media, Ray Power, CEO of Power Resources Group, said that he was "delighted to expand the Power Resources Group family with the acquisition of a great company and great team at Metalysis."



Power Resources Group operates mines in Rwanda, one of the world's largest producers of tin, tantalum, and tungsten. It opened a tantalum processing plant in Macedonia in 2018.



Metalysis' process, developed through years of R&D, takes the tantalum oxide feedstock and transforms it directly into tantalum powder using electrolysis. The process uses less energy than traditional processes as it does not require the melting of metals, and the salt used in producing the metals can be recycled.



Tantalum powders are used in the production of electronic components.



