News: Contractor named for new Rotherham school
By Tom Austen
Work is now officially underway after a soil-cutting ceremony took place at Rotherham's newest school, Waverley Junior Academy.
Earlier this year, Rotherham Council's planning board approved plans for the school, which will serve the wider Waverley community and have a capacity of 420 pupils up to the age of 11.
It will be run by the Aston Community Education Trust (ACET), which already runs 11 other primary and secondary academies in South Yorkshire and North-East Derbyshire.
The trust and its construction contractors for the £7m project, Houlton, recently joined forces to break ground at the location of the new school, which is due to open its doors next year.
There is currently no school on the 250-home Waverley development, but local families will be able to apply for places for their children from August this year, ahead of the school opening in September 2020.
Advertisement
Eunice Newton, CEO of the ACET, said: "It's wonderful to think that the ground where everyone was standing will be occupied by a brand-new school in just 14 months' time, and the soil-cutting ceremony certainly makes everything seem more real.
"There has been a tremendous amount of hard work that has gone into preparing the plans for the school and everybody will be able to see all that effort come to life over the next few months.
"We have also held an information event for prospective parents recently and there is a great deal of excitement. The whole community is behind this project and we’re looking forward to creating a school that Waverley can be proud of."
Cllr. Gordon Watson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Children and Young People's services at Rotherham Council, added: "The addition of this primary school to the Waverley development will not only meet the needs for the surrounding community, but will also be a great opportunity to create a school with the newest and best facilities, particularly in close proximity to the our world class manufacturing facility at the Advanced Manufacturing Park, which we hope to make the most of."
The school promises to be one of the most advanced educational facilities in Rotherham, with its own breakfast and after-school clubs, as well as a 10-place purpose-built autism resource unit which will cater for children from wider areas.
Hull-based Houlton have been busy in the borough. The marketing suite recently opened at The Bellows, a 58 dwelling housing project for Rotherham Council at Rawmarsh. It also carried out the work to create a £3.7m caravan site within the popular Rother Valley Country Park (RVCP) which opened earlier this year.
Geo. Houlton & Sons Ltd website
Images: Houlton / RMBC
Earlier this year, Rotherham Council's planning board approved plans for the school, which will serve the wider Waverley community and have a capacity of 420 pupils up to the age of 11.
It will be run by the Aston Community Education Trust (ACET), which already runs 11 other primary and secondary academies in South Yorkshire and North-East Derbyshire.
The trust and its construction contractors for the £7m project, Houlton, recently joined forces to break ground at the location of the new school, which is due to open its doors next year.
There is currently no school on the 250-home Waverley development, but local families will be able to apply for places for their children from August this year, ahead of the school opening in September 2020.
Advertisement
Eunice Newton, CEO of the ACET, said: "It's wonderful to think that the ground where everyone was standing will be occupied by a brand-new school in just 14 months' time, and the soil-cutting ceremony certainly makes everything seem more real.
"There has been a tremendous amount of hard work that has gone into preparing the plans for the school and everybody will be able to see all that effort come to life over the next few months.
"We have also held an information event for prospective parents recently and there is a great deal of excitement. The whole community is behind this project and we’re looking forward to creating a school that Waverley can be proud of."
Cllr. Gordon Watson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Children and Young People's services at Rotherham Council, added: "The addition of this primary school to the Waverley development will not only meet the needs for the surrounding community, but will also be a great opportunity to create a school with the newest and best facilities, particularly in close proximity to the our world class manufacturing facility at the Advanced Manufacturing Park, which we hope to make the most of."
The school promises to be one of the most advanced educational facilities in Rotherham, with its own breakfast and after-school clubs, as well as a 10-place purpose-built autism resource unit which will cater for children from wider areas.
Hull-based Houlton have been busy in the borough. The marketing suite recently opened at The Bellows, a 58 dwelling housing project for Rotherham Council at Rawmarsh. It also carried out the work to create a £3.7m caravan site within the popular Rother Valley Country Park (RVCP) which opened earlier this year.
Geo. Houlton & Sons Ltd website
Images: Houlton / RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment