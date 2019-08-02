News: instantprint keeping it fresh with scented menus
By Tom Austen
It was crust a matter of time and now a Rotherham-based printer has produced the world's first pizza scented menus.
Specialising in 24-hour flyer and leaflets, business cards, posters and stationery, instantprint's product development team was approached by Danny Holman and Simon Holder, aka The Pizza Boys, an independent, Bicester based pizza truck. The existing customers came up with the challenge of sealing the scent of their pizzas into the menus, with long-lasting effect.
The firm merged with fast-growing print experts, Bluetree Design & Print Ltd in 2012 and then moved into bigger premises at Manvers where staff numbers have passed the 250 mark, with further expansion planned.
instantprint, who currently hold Guinness World Record title of the World's Largest Business Card, are no strangers to a challenge and got its print team on to the job of researching inks and print methods to bring some life, and smell, to the menus.
Jon Constantine-Smith, head of instantprint said: "Simon and Danny were existing customers of ours and when they came to us with this off the wall idea for menus, we of course jumped to the challenge. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver exactly what our customers want, and we weren't about to let the fact we'd never done it before stop us."
The menus were created using scented varnish that sees the scent sealed into the paper fibres through a heat setting printing method.
Danny said: "Myself and Simon take real pride in the pizzas we make, using only the finest Italian ingredients along with locally sourced produce to create the best tasting innovative pizza flavours in the area.
"We really wanted this to be reflected in everything, from our custom-built pizza trailer to our menus and branding which is how the idea for scented menus came about. We wanted to stand out for being different and if we're honest, we weren't at all sure it was possible but the guys at instantprint really rose to the challenge.
"We could smell the unmistakeable scent of pizza seasoning when we opened up the package of menus, and we couldn't be more pleased."
Earlier this year, the printers acquired the premises next door to its current location in an expansion that sees the companies' capacity increase by 45%, with the new floorspace being utilised to house staff, including 40 new starters, and also the £6.5m of new technology that has been invested in.
instantprint website
Images: instantprint
Earlier this year, the printers acquired the premises next door to its current location in an expansion that sees the companies' capacity increase by 45%, with the new floorspace being utilised to house staff, including 40 new starters, and also the £6.5m of new technology that has been invested in.
