News: A smashing year for Rotherham glazing firm





The firm specialises in conception, engineering and installation of glazed façades and building envelopes. It rebranded from Sologlas in 2012 and brought together three separate operating divisions into its 65,000 sq ft premises at Manvers in Rotherham in 2011.



The business relaunched as Facade & Glazing Solutions UK Ltd (FGS) following its sale to private investment firm CoBe Capital on August 1 2018.



The company operates throughout the UK and partners with main contractors, facilities managers and property owners to provide a complete "glazing" building life cycle solution.



Craig McGilvray, CEO at FGS, said: "We are pleased with our financial progress and remain on target to break-even in 2020 and to achieve a turnover of £50m by December 2019.



"The business has evolved over the past 12 months and thanks to a hardworking and dedicated team we are in great shape for the future. Three of our recent projects have received architectural awards, we have improved the efficiency of our fabrication operations reducing production times by 21% and we have introduced several sustainability initiatives which have resulted in reducing the average weekly energy consumption by more than half.



"Our focus is now on the future. We are developing our strategic plans out to 2025 focusing on growing our major and regional projects businesses and strengthening our repair and maintenance proposition. We remain focused on developing our processes and delivering projects in which we excel."



The three award-winning projects are The Student Centre at UCL which won a Schueco Excellence Award, the V&A Museum in Dundee and the Macallan Distillery, Speyside, which both won a national RIBA award. The Macallan Distillery (pictured) has also been shortlisted for a RIBA Sterling Prize and winners will be announced in October.



Façade & Glazing Solutions (FGS) has completed more than 100 projects and has secured more than £40m of new projects in the year since it was divested from the Saint-Gobain Group.