News: Grimm & Co awarded National Lottery funding





The money raised by National Lottery players supports community–led projects, including those run for or by young people, empowering them to take the lead on things that are important to them and their communities.



Opening in a former pub in 2016, the Apothecary to the Magical sells wild schemes, evil plots, charms, curses and kitchenware. It was recently voted "No. 159 best shop for all things wicked" by Witch? magazine.



Above the shop, the Yorkshire charity runs innovative storytelling and writing workshops for children in the local area, to unleash their imaginations and build confidence, self-respect and communication skills.



The funding is set to be used for a project called The Write Stuff, which boosts the charity's aim to champion the writer in every child.



A spokesperson for Grimm & Co, said: "Imagine a world of childhood, test, exams, life, where you are not confident or skilled in writing - the opportunities that are closed to you and the struggle to articulate your learning can feel overwhelming. Grimm & Co works with children to build their capacity and confidence as writers and this fund has already enabled us to bring in artists to support our children to write. We have already provided invigorating, energised, artistic writing workshops exploring place, culture, narratives and futures."



Songs written by the children are being made into an album and have been performed on stage by musicians at the WE Wonder festival, and throughout the summer children have been creating a fabulous family card game, stunning poetry and much more.



Mark Purvis, deputy director of England funding at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: "Young people are the experts in their own lives and, thanks to National Lottery players, we are able to support an exciting range of organisations and projects delivering the activities that they have told us they want in their communities.



"We have seen time and again that when young people are in the lead, amazing things happen. We are excited to see how this funding will be used to enable communities to thrive."



A spokesperson for Grimm & Co, said: "Imagine a world of childhood, test, exams, life, where you are not confident or skilled in writing - the opportunities that are closed to you and the struggle to articulate your learning can feel overwhelming. Grimm & Co works with children to build their capacity and confidence as writers and this fund has already enabled us to bring in artists to support our children to write. We have already provided invigorating, energised, artistic writing workshops exploring place, culture, narratives and futures."Songs written by the children are being made into an album and have been performed on stage by musicians at the WE Wonder festival, and throughout the summer children have been creating a fabulous family card game, stunning poetry and much more.Mark Purvis, deputy director of England funding at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: "Young people are the experts in their own lives and, thanks to National Lottery players, we are able to support an exciting range of organisations and projects delivering the activities that they have told us they want in their communities."We have seen time and again that when young people are in the lead, amazing things happen. We are excited to see how this funding will be used to enable communities to thrive."

Grimm & Co, the innovative literacy charity that brings a truly unique retail offering to Rotherham's High Street, is one of around 1,600 projects in England celebrating after being awarded more than £58m of National Lottery funding.