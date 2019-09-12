News: Council's curveball in Pitches planning battle





that Newett Homes is proposing a high-quality residential development comprising 124 dwellings on land known as The Pitches at Stag and that there was already opposition to the plans.



Friends of The Pitches successfully secured the site as an Asset of Community Value but following an internal review at the request of the site owners, council officers have overturned the original successful listing decision.



The register of assets of community value enables town and parish councils, local voluntary and community organisations the opportunity to nominate local land or buildings if they consider them to be of community value.



The tool is often used to give groups the opportunity to step in to save an asset if it comes up for sale. Successful applications to Rotherham's register include pubs, youth centres, greenspace and former council buildings.



The authority will have been contemplating whether being an asset of community value is a material consideration in the determination of the planning application for housing.



A decision published by Rotherham Council reads: "As per the guidance, an internal review on the original successful listing decision to list The Pitches, Pitches Sports Club, Wickersley Road, Rotherham has been undertaken at the request of the property owners. The review was conducted by an officer of appropriate seniority, who did not take part in the original decision to list.



"This approval now supersedes the original approval overturning the original successful listing decision.



"The outcome of the review has concluded that the original successful decision should be overturned and the listing removed from the successful register and placed on the unsuccessful register."



Rotherham Council has reversed a decision to list The Pitches site as an Asset of Community Value in a blow to local campaigners who are against it being used for housing.