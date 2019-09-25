News: Work underway on new Rotherham arts venue
By Tom Austen
A live music venue and a performing arts hubs, both based in Rotherham, are working together to create a new arts venue in the town centre.
Rotherham Underground is a performing arts hub for Rotherham: a flexible performance space in a former pub in the town centre, and home to a professional theatre company touring work across the borough and beyond. The cinema and arts space opened on Corporation Street at the start of 2018.
The charity, which branched out from Open Minds, is now working with The Trades so that it can expand into the Greasbrough Road site and create new creative space.
The future of The Trades was in question after the owner of the adjacent car park hinted at its potential closure and demolition in a planning application in 2017.
Taking to social media, Rotherham Underground founders Alice Bartlett and Craig Roberts, said: "Rotherham Underground is proud to announce that it is moving to work with the wonderful people at the Trades to create a new Arts Venue - the New Rotherham Underground, featuring a Cafe, Gallery for local artists, A new Theatre and Cinema space and the fantastic Hive music venue.
"BY Rotherham, FOR Rotherham, ABOUT Rotherham.
"We will be working together on this over the Autumn and will be re-launching the venue in 2020. In the meantime, we still have a full and dynamic programme of theatre, cinema, art and music on offer."
Rotherham Underground website
Images: Rotherham Underground
Rotherham Underground website
Images: Rotherham Underground
