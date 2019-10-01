News: Administrators appointed by food firm
By Tom Austen
The UK's largest independent popcorn manufacturer with sites in Rotherham and Retford has been forced to call in administrators following a voluntary product recall.
In 2016 Tommy Tucker Ltd snapped up an entire Rotherham business park at North Anston to satisfy increased market demand. The family firm is a key supplier to the British cinema industry, creating products for a string of high-profile names across the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors, and licensed partners.
Mazars has now been appointed at Thomas Tucker Limited and R J Foods, which is continuing to trade while the joint administrators are looking to sell the business on as a going concern.
Adam Harris, joint administrator, Mazars, said: "The business has had a difficult year and had undergone an operational restructure and further investment by its owners.
"Whilst the underlying cause was disputed, the business agreed a voluntary product recall following an ongoing investigation with the Food Standards Agency. The recall has resulted in significant losses, pressure on working capital and, following a review, there were insufficient further funds available to bridge the shortfall identified.
"Sadly the administrators have, as a result of the financial position, made a number of the staff redundant. Nevertheless, we are hopeful a sale will be achieved in light of the business' reputation for quality and its dedicated workforce. A going concern sale would secure the best outcome for the business' suppliers and customers and secure a future for the remaining employees."
64 jobs have already gone.
In August this year the firm recalled several brands and flavours of popcorn because they may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label. This meant that the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. Popcorn sold under Morrisons, Odean and Snackrite brands were affected.
Tommy Tucker website
Images: Tommy Tucker
