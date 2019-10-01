News: £27m broadband contract completes
By Tom Austen
Superfast South Yorkshire (SFSY) has celebrated the successful completion of a £27m contract to deliver faster broadband to residents and businesses across South Yorkshire.
SFSY is the partnership between the authorities of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and BT, which secured £28m to improve the region's access to superfast broadband.
Nearly 95,000 businesses and residents can now access superfast speeds as a result of the programme which is part of the Government's BDUK initiative and based on a gap funded subsidy approach, where the private sector invests alongside a public subsidy to provide broadband to areas where there is not otherwise a viable commercial market.
The upgrades have been well received, with more than half (55,000) of the newly enabled homes and businesses signing up for a service so far.
In addition to the success of the first phase of the roll-out, a second phase will see almost 10,000 more homes and businesses upgraded, with the majority set to benefit from Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) technology, capable of blistering speeds of up to 1Gbps (Gigabit per second). 1
Advertisement
Matt Warman, Minister for Digital and Broadband, said: "It is fantastic to see that nearly 95,000 residents and businesses in South Yorkshire are now reaping the benefits of superfast speeds.
"Connectivity is high on the UK Government's agenda. We want to deliver world-class, gigabit-capable broadband across the country as soon as possible and have already committed more than £650m for full fibre roll-out."
Matt Gladstone, Executive Director for Place at Barnsley Council and SFSY project sponsor, added: "It's a real achievement that the first phase of Superfast South Yorkshire has been completed.
"We've seen a real appetite from a significant number of homes and businesses in South Yorkshire, and we expect that more people will want to take advantage of some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK.
"This will enable communities across South Yorkshire to increase their connectivity and access a range of online services. It's a fantastic project that provides the opportunity for people to be digital first, not only for this generation, but also for generations to come."
The faster speeds are not automatically available when a structure is upgraded. To benefit from faster speeds, businesses and residents first need to check online to see if their area has been upgraded, before getting in touch with their broadband provider to arrange an upgrade.
Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director, said: "Openreach has delivered one of biggest feats of civil engineering undertaken in South Yorkshire in recent years.
"The Superfast South Yorkshire team and all the Openreach engineers who have worked alongside them should be very proud of making this happen and for the overall success of the programme so far. Our work in South Yorkshire continues and we look forward to bringing better broadband to thousands more residents and businesses."
SFSY website
Images: SFSY
SFSY is the partnership between the authorities of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and BT, which secured £28m to improve the region's access to superfast broadband.
Nearly 95,000 businesses and residents can now access superfast speeds as a result of the programme which is part of the Government's BDUK initiative and based on a gap funded subsidy approach, where the private sector invests alongside a public subsidy to provide broadband to areas where there is not otherwise a viable commercial market.
The upgrades have been well received, with more than half (55,000) of the newly enabled homes and businesses signing up for a service so far.
In addition to the success of the first phase of the roll-out, a second phase will see almost 10,000 more homes and businesses upgraded, with the majority set to benefit from Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) technology, capable of blistering speeds of up to 1Gbps (Gigabit per second). 1
Advertisement
Matt Warman, Minister for Digital and Broadband, said: "It is fantastic to see that nearly 95,000 residents and businesses in South Yorkshire are now reaping the benefits of superfast speeds.
"Connectivity is high on the UK Government's agenda. We want to deliver world-class, gigabit-capable broadband across the country as soon as possible and have already committed more than £650m for full fibre roll-out."
Matt Gladstone, Executive Director for Place at Barnsley Council and SFSY project sponsor, added: "It's a real achievement that the first phase of Superfast South Yorkshire has been completed.
"We've seen a real appetite from a significant number of homes and businesses in South Yorkshire, and we expect that more people will want to take advantage of some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK.
"This will enable communities across South Yorkshire to increase their connectivity and access a range of online services. It's a fantastic project that provides the opportunity for people to be digital first, not only for this generation, but also for generations to come."
The faster speeds are not automatically available when a structure is upgraded. To benefit from faster speeds, businesses and residents first need to check online to see if their area has been upgraded, before getting in touch with their broadband provider to arrange an upgrade.
Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director, said: "Openreach has delivered one of biggest feats of civil engineering undertaken in South Yorkshire in recent years.
"The Superfast South Yorkshire team and all the Openreach engineers who have worked alongside them should be very proud of making this happen and for the overall success of the programme so far. Our work in South Yorkshire continues and we look forward to bringing better broadband to thousands more residents and businesses."
SFSY website
Images: SFSY
0 comments:
Post a Comment