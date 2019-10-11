News: Rothbiz offers membership opportunities





Rothbiz is established as the website that brings together positive news regarding businesses, enterprise, commercial property, regeneration, key developments and the economy in Rotherham.



The site exists to promote Rotherham as a business location by using stories about the enterprising, innovative, proud, and world-renowned businesses that are based here.



A membership programme has been designed to enable businesses to show their support and feature on the site at the same time.



The website launched in 2007 and has been growing ever since. It now has well over 6,000 subscribers and followers and receives 20,000 pageviews each month.



Tom Austen, founder and editor of Rotherham Business News, said: "If you have had coverage on Rothbiz, gained leads and business from reading the site, like our positive approach to talking up the borough and its businesses, want to raise the profile of your business or organisation, or just like being kept up to date with the latest news, Rothbiz is looking for members to get involved and help us to continue to grow.



"Different levels based on different budgets offer you the opportunity to be featured on the website and with your backing, Rothbiz will continue to publish articles each week focusing on positive stories about amazing Rotherham businesses.



"You will help us give Rotherham the positive coverage it deserves, raise the profile of Rotherham, change the perceptions of Rotherham and encourage Rotherham companies to recognise opportunities for collaboration, growth and business development."



Membership starts from just £10 a month.



Find out more information and become a member



Rotherham Business News is offering businesses and organisations the opportunity to support the website and the continued promotion of Rotherham, at the same time as raising their profile within the local business community.