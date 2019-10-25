News: Tram-train marks one million passenger journeys
By Tom Austen
The innovative tram-train service between Rotherham and Sheffield has marked its one millionth passenger journey this month, as the popular service reaches its first-year milestone.
Passengers in South Yorkshire are the first in the country to benefit from the innovative pilot project where special vehicles use pioneering technology to run on both Sheffield's tramlines and the rail network in Rotherham. Funded by the Government, the trial aims to show how similar services can be introduced across the country.
The service has celebrated a 100% customer satisfaction rate and recently won the prestigious Global Light Rail Award for "Team of the Year."
Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: "Our region is steeped in rail heritage. We were home to the world-famous Flying Scotsman and Mallard, and now we've successfully pioneered the UK's first tram-train.
"We're proud to be leading the way with light rail innovation, and are now seeing other towns and cities look to us, to use our technology as a blueprint for similar schemes across the UK.
"It's great to see that more than a million people have used the Tram Train over the last year. I look forward to seeing the system continue to thrive, as part of the programme of transport improvements that I’m rolling out to make our network fit for the 21st century."
Funded by the Department for Transport, the industry pilot is a partnership between South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), Network Rail and Stagecoach Supertram, to test the connectivity and economic potential of Tram Train technology to see if it can be used elsewhere.
Light Rail Minister, Baroness Vere, said: "The award-winning tram-train gives passengers cleaner, more frequent and more reliable journeys across Sheffield and Rotherham.
"This pioneering project has brought together innovation, state-of-the-art technology and our existing infrastructure to give passengers better journeys, and lays the groundwork for more ambitious transport schemes right across the country."
SYPTE Executive Director, Stephen Edwards, added: "While South Yorkshire's award-winning tram-train pilot is a first for the UK, the first year of service has been hugely successful. Both customer satisfaction and passenger numbers are exceeding expectations and we hope that continues.
"Our region is leading the way for tram-train learning and application in the industry. We're proud to deliver this important pilot locally, and to be part of the future opportunities the pioneering technology could provide, both for our region and beyond."
Simon Coulthard, Senior Sponsor for Network Rail, said: "The first year of tram-train has been hugely successful and we are delighted to have played a part in the introduction of this pioneering technology which is better connecting cities and towns across South Yorkshire.
"We look forward to working with our partners to deliver further improvements and providing even more benefits for passengers."
Tim Bilby, Managing Director of Stagecoach Supertram, said: "We are delighted that within the first year over one million passenger journeys have already been made on the tram-train service. Passenger numbers and customer satisfaction have exceeded expectations, proving that Tram Train offers an affordable and efficient way to connect Sheffield City Centre and Rotherham.
"We will continue to work with our project partners to further develop the tram-train service within the region."
Plans to develop the tram-train over the longer term include a 300 space park and ride site for the terminus at Parkgate and a new tram-train stop at Magna, facilitating a new 150 space park and ride site.
