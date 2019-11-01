News: National airtime for Rotherham's Grimm & Co
By Tom Austen
BBC Radio 4 listeners will get a peek into the hidden goings on that take place in Grimm & Co's magical other world.
Thirteen children have written a series of five linked short tales at the Rotherham-based literacy charity which will be broadcast later this month.
Based in Rotherham town centre the Apothecary to the Magical sells wild schemes, evil plots, charms, curses and kitchenware. Above the shop, the charity runs innovative storytelling and writing workshops for children in the local area, to unleash their imaginations and build confidence, self-respect and communication skills.
The 45-minute radio play has been written in free creative writing workshops hosted by Grimm & Co, and the young writers worked closely with the BBC production team to craft their play. This included going on a special trip to Media City, Salford, to get a behind-the-scenes insight into the world of radio.
The play will be aired on Monday November 11, at 2.15pm. Its non-human cast of characters include an opera singing toilet, a creaky floorboard who is attempting to launch his comedy career, and a dastardly hat intent on robbing every bank in Rotherham.
The young writers have received special dispensation to attend a BBC Listening party at Grimm & Co, where they will receive special messages from actor/writer, Paul Clayton (Grimm patron) and writer of League of Gentlemen/Ghost Stories, Jeremy Dyson (also Grimm & Co trustee and writer).
Clayton, an actor, director and author, said: "I'm very proud to have helped provide an opportunity for the imaginative young writers of Grimm and Co to write for the most imaginative medium of them all - radio- and the best radio in the world - The BBC."
Sarah Dunwell, chair of the board at Grimm & Co, said: "It's so wonderful that the children involved have been able to work so closely with patrons Paul Clayton and Jeremy Dyson, and with the BBC, and will be able to hear the results of this on an international stage as the play is aired on the BBC. We are so proud of these children and their fabulous creativity. It's also a very funny script – I can't wait to listen to the final version!"
It is an exciting time for the charity which is set to find out next week if it has been successful in securing funding from the Arts Council that will go towards its exciting expansion plans.
Grimm & Co has also landed talented illustrator, Chris Mould, as a new patron. Famous for bring works such as Iron Man and Truth Pixies to life, Chris joins Clayton, Abi Elphinstone, Joanne Harris, Ian McMillan, Sir Paul Collier, Jeremy Dyson and Mark Gatiss in championing Grimm & Co as supporters and patrons.
Images: Grimm & Co
Advertisement
