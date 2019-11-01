News: Wentworth Woodhouse provides unique setting for awe-inspiring art project
By Tom Austen
We all know that Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham is big, but big enough to host the whole planet?
This month the Grade I listed mansion will host "Gaia" - a touring artwork by celebrated UK artist Luke Jerram who brought his "Museum of the Moon" to audiences of four million around the world since 2017.
Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia features extraordinarily detailed NASA imagery of the Earth's surface. The installation will be located in the Marble Saloon at Wentworth Woodhouse, giving visitors the opportunity to explore this stunning artwork in a unique surrounding.
A specially made surround sound composition by BAFTA award-winning composer Dan Jones will be played alongside the sculpture which aims to create a sense of the Overview Effect, which was first described by author Frank White in 1987. Common features of the experience for astronauts are a feeling of awe for the planet.
Free tickets can be booked via Eventbrite.
The artwork is 1.8 million times smaller than the real Earth with each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture describing 18km of the Earth's surface. By standing 211m away from the artwork, the public will be able to see the Earth as it appears from the moon.
Described as a "a 60ft square work of art" and once dubbed the finest Georgian room in England, the Marble Saloon was the entrance for royalty and has hosted some of the house's most extravagant balls.
The room, which saw ballerina, Anna Pavlova, dance for for King George V, has a 40ft high unbroken pillared gallery surround and the ceiling plasterwork is by Jonathan and Joseph Rose which is further reflected in the design of the marble floor.
The unique installation leads up to WE Wonder Noir Festival which sees WE Great Place in partnership with Wentworth Woodhouse presenting one of the best outdoor arts shows of the past few years, As the World Tipped, to Rotherham. These events will be building on the success of the Man Engine shows in 2018 and the summer WE Wonder Festival creating an unmissable spectacular. Street food/drink and outstanding performances will build up the atmosphere to the perfect autumn event.
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: Luke Jerram
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: Luke Jerram
