News: Hygge on the High Street
By Tom Austen
A new café inspired by the Danish art of cosiness has opened in a historic building in Rotherham town centre.
Hygge (pronounced "hoo-gah"), is based on the High Street in the building known by many as the former Speeds department store.
The Danish word hygge has exploded in popularity around the world. It translates roughly to "cosiness" and in essence means creating a warm atmosphere and enjoying the good things in life with good people.
Rothbiz reported earlier this month that Rotherham Rise, the local charity organisation that offers support for victims and survivors of abuse, had completed the purchase of the Grade II listed building that it already occupied together with other tenants.
Renamed Rise House and provided 1,000 sq ft of office and retail space, Rotherham Rise uses about two-thirds of the accommodation and will now receive rent from the tenants of the other offices, thereby providing a new income stream.
Another income stream will come from Hygge, described as a café bar that offers a hip experience, with the added bonus of supporting a local charity.
The new venue offers North Star Ethical Coffee, breakfast and lunch options in spacious and family-friendly space.
A spokesperson for Rotherham Rise, said: "Any profit will directly support Rotherham Rise developing and offering services for those affected by domestic and sexual abuse. Particularly support for children and young people as we have a gap in funding for these services."
Rotherham Rise website
Images: Rotherham Rise
