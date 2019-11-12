News: Rotherham Council completes Beighton Link deal
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has concluded a multimillion pound deal for two speculative units, totalling 49,159 sq ft, on Beighton Business Park in the south of the borough.
In 2017 the authority outlined plans to kickstart the stalled commercial development in order to support inward investment and job creation, and at the same time generate income for the authority.
Located on the popular business park on Chesterfield Road in Rotherham, the two units have been purchased by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council from JF Finnegan, in order to lease to businesses seeking new industrial units in a prime location.
Measuring at 20,135 sq ft and 29,024 sq ft respectively, both units are currently under construction by J F Finnegan and are due for completion in Spring 2020.
Leading property consultancy Commercial Property Partners LLP (CPP) has advised on the sale.
Roger Haworth, partner at Commercial Property Partners, said: "We are delighted to have advised on this deal and look forward to securing occupiers for both the units. The location on the popular Beighton Business Park presents a strong opportunity to become part of a highly successfully business community and occupy a high-quality, spacious facility.
"The units will also benefit from excellent transport links, being based just two miles from J31 of the M1, thus in close proximity to a number of major cities in the Yorkshire and East Midlands region.
"We'd encourage anyone who is interested in these units and would like some further information to get in touch with our team."
Earlier phases are home to the likes of Pricecheck and Ideal Envelopes. Developers have recently completed outlets for Starbucks and Greggs.
The project sees developer J F Finnegan building out the units utilising cash from the Sheffield city region JESSICA fund. The authority set aside £990,000 from its own £5m Growth Fund.
Nick Gillott, director at J F Finnegan, said: "We have always had a strong presence in South Yorkshire, this is the final phase at Beighton Link and are proud to be playing our part in what is a great example of the public and private sectors working in partnership.
Tim O'Connell, Head of Rotherham Investment & Development Office (RIDO), added: "The Council aims to give businesses the confidence to invest in the borough and, by providing high-quality commercial property like these units, we can continue to support Rotherham's position as one of the fastest growing economies in the region.
"The completed units will be let to inward investors or expanding local companies, which will support business growth in the borough and provide high-value lasting employment for residents."
J F Finnegan website
RiDO website
Images: CPP
