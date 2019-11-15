News: Professor Brian Cox set to star in Rotherham science school
By Tom Austen
World renowned physicist and TV astronomer Professor Brian Cox will be the star name in Rotherham next year as a pioneering education event ventures North for the first time.
The London-based Science Summer School was established a decade ago by Lord Mawson with the scientist, writer and broadcaster in a bid to encourage careers in the UK’s science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM) industries.
Rotherham has been chosen to host next year's northern expansion which takes place in November 2020, led by Well Rotherham and supported by the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), Rotherham and Sheffield councils and the Harworth Group.
Jack Forrest, from the AMRC STEM and Outreach Team, said: "We're really pleased Rotherham has been chosen as the location for this satellite event; it brings it to the heartland of advanced manufacturing.
"This event will allow us to highlight the opportunities that are on the doorstep for young people in Rotherham, such as the AMRC Training Centre, and shows we are a region committed to nurturing the future talent that is vital to ensure our engineering and manufacturing sectors can thrive."
The announcement follows a trip in the summer organised by Well Rotherham which saw 23 pupils from local schools - Wath Academy, Wales High and Maltby Academy - journey down to London to take part in Prof Cox's science summer school, joining hundreds of other young people from across the country.
Kris MacKay, programme manager for Well Rotherham, said: "It was such a fantastic experience to be able to go to London. Watching these young people who are so passionate about the world of science start their journey as ambassadors was an incredible opportunity.
"Over the next year they'll be working together to help us co-produce the satellite event. This will be happening in November 2020 and it will be such a joy and privilege to have Professor Brian Cox come and join us."
As well as TED-style talks from special guest speakers, industry and academic leaders, and lots of hands-on workshops and experiments, an exposition will be held at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) working in partnership with local businesses on the Rotherham park including Rolls-Royce and McLaren, along with Gulliver's which is developing a theme park in the borough.
Kris added: "This isn't going to be a one-off event. Throughout the year we'll be working with our partner schools Wath Academy, Maltby Academy and Wales High to organise activities and events that continue to inspire the students."
