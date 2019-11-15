News: Three lettings at new Rotherham commercial development
By Tom Austen
Three businesses have signed up to take space at the recently completed £5.5m Northfield Business Park in Rotherham.
The major 64,000 sq ft development at Parkgate, was speculatively built by local developer E V Waddington and features two terraces offering ten industrial and manufacturing units.
Heating control manufacturer Salus, bearing distributor Bearing King and print product supplier Solutions 23 are the first occupiers.
Salus expand into 22,500 sq ft from Barnsley while Bearing King and Solutions 23 each take 5,500 sq ft at the site completed this summer and made possible with £1.47m funding from the ERDF.
Rebecca Schofield, partner and head of the yorkshire industrial team at Knight Frank, said: "The premises, ideally located within the Parkgate area of Rotherham, have been designed with the utmost flexibility and are suitable for manufacturing and industrial use hence the quick take up by three local companies looking to move quickly and expand."
Units at Northfield Business Park include 6.5 m height; connection to all mains services including 3 phase electricity; fully insulated buildings with full height roller shutter loading door; fitted office accommodation over two floors, good sized external yard areas; dedicated car parking; fibre enabled and are all built to BREEAM very good specification with solar power LED lights to the office and warehouse.
Simon Moss, assistant director for planning, regeneration and transportation at Rotherham Council, said: "This is another great example of companies investing in industrial space right in the heart of Rotherham. With such significant investment Rotherham maintains its position as one of the fastest growing economies in the region, continues to provide employment opportunities and welcomes the boost to the local business economy."
Images: Knight Frank
Images: Knight Frank
