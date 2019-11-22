News: Flood relief package for Rotherham businesses





The Government has activated the emergency Bellwin scheme where local authorities dealing with the flooding can apply to have 100% of their eligible costs, above a threshold, reimbursed by the Government.



Grants of up to £2,500 and a minimum of three months Business Rates relief is available. The Government has also announced that flood-hit businesses will be able to receive up to £5,000 to help protect them from future flooding.



To qualify, businesses must be able to demonstrate that they have been directly affected by flooding. This could be through damage to property, equipment and/or stock, loss of trade due to restricted access to premises, equipment and/or stock.



Advertisement The Government has activated the emergency Bellwin scheme where local authorities dealing with the flooding can apply to have 100% of their eligible costs, above a threshold, reimbursed by the Government.Grants of up to £2,500 and a minimum of three months Business Rates relief is available. The Government has also announced that flood-hit businesses will be able to receive up to £5,000 to help protect them from future flooding.To qualify, businesses must be able to demonstrate that they have been directly affected by flooding. This could be through damage to property, equipment and/or stock, loss of trade due to restricted access to premises, equipment and/or stock.

Sharon Kemp, chief executive at Rotherham Council, said: "We've been out speaking to business and the message coming back loud and clear is that they are in need of practical recovery support – which we are hoping to offer through the provision of skips and cleansing services.



"It was alarming to hear businesses telling us that insurance companies had either refused to offer flood insurance or set premiums beyond their means. This is an issue we are taking up with Government, alongside lobbying for funding for further improvements to flood defences.



"If households or businesses have particular examples of difficulties that they have had in obtaining or paying for flood insurance please do let us know through the Council's website as these examples will help to strengthen the case to Government."



RMBC flood help for businesses website



Images: City Seals & Bearings / twitter Sharon Kemp, chief executive at Rotherham Council, said: "We've been out speaking to business and the message coming back loud and clear is that they are in need of practical recovery support – which we are hoping to offer through the provision of skips and cleansing services."It was alarming to hear businesses telling us that insurance companies had either refused to offer flood insurance or set premiums beyond their means. This is an issue we are taking up with Government, alongside lobbying for funding for further improvements to flood defences."If households or businesses have particular examples of difficulties that they have had in obtaining or paying for flood insurance please do let us know through the Council's website as these examples will help to strengthen the case to Government."

Applications are open now for financial support for businesses in Rotherham affected by recent flooding.Rotherham Council has been working with central Government to coordinate support for flood affected businesses in the borough.A Business Recovery Grant for eligible small and medium-sized businesses and immediate council business rate relief have been introduced.