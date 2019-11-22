News: Aldi Swallownest opening revealed
By Tom Austen
Aldi, Britain's fastest growing grocer, has finally announced when its latest store in Rotherham will open, more than six years after plans were originally submitted.
Rothbiz reported in 2013 that the German firm proposed a 11,000 sq ft store on land at Sheffield Road between Swallownest and Fence, a Council-owned development plot as part of the wider Aston Manor estate which was developed for residential purposes in the late 1990s.
In that time, Aldi stores have opened at Parkgate and Bramley, with a further store planned for Maltby.
Now the retailer has revealed that the Swallownest store will open in March 2020.
The proposed store will create up to 35 full and part time jobs. It is also anticipated that up to 200 job opportunities will be created at the construction phase.
Planning permission was secured in 2014 and plans have recently been submitted for new signage at the site.
With over 800 stores, Aldi is the UK's fastest-growing supermarket and has a long-term store opening target of 1,200 stores across the UK by the end of 2025. The supermarket's growing share of the UK grocery market is around 8%.
Aldi's results for the year ending December 2018 showed sales increasing by 11% to £11.6bn from £10.2bn in 2017. Profits fell £68m on 2017 to £197.9m as it continued to invest in growth.
Rothbiz reported earlier this year that rivals, Lidl, also has plans for a store at Swallownest.
Images: Aldi / Harris Partnership
