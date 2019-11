News: Enterprising Rotherham family create Little Town of Play

The Little Town of Play is a family run business launched by Steve and Sophie Siddle, providing a safe place for children to play, learn, and develop their cognitive, social, emotional, and physical skills.Converting a commercial unit at Rowms Lane, the "town" consists of 11 play areas where children can dress up and be anything from a teacher, vet or a fire fighter. It also boasts a cafĂ© for parents to relax in as their children make new friends.After running a wholesale business for several years, the couple decided to start a new venture that their three-year-old son could enjoy and provide an alternative to the standard soft play centre.Kickstart funding from UKSE – a business that invests in steel areas in the UK – has supported the launch of the business and has covered the set-up costs associated with it.

Images: UKSE

Sophie Siddle, founder of The Little Town of Play, said: "At Little Town of Play children of all ages have the opportunity to dress up and enter the role of any character they would like for the day."So far we've had a fantastic reception to the facilities and there are a number of families who we hope will become long term customers, thank you UKSE for helping us make this dream a reality."Alan Stanley, regional executive at UKSE (pictured, right), added: "It is great to see The Little Town of Play open in Swinton providing something new which wasn't already on offer in the area."Having already employed a manager to help with the day to day running of the business, and with Steve and Sophie's drive and commitment, I'm sure the venture will be a great success."