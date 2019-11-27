News: Former Rotherham enterprise centre up for sale
By Tom Austen
A former enterprise centre and a historic school building are two assets being sold off at auction next month by Rotherham Council.
The Enterprise Centre / Treeton Youth Centre has been vacant since the authority agreed to cut the Rotherham Youth Enterprise (RYE) service last year. It was most recently used by RYE for its staff and to offer start up premises to fledgling Rotherham businesses.
Originally built in circa 1887 as an infant school, the 6,445 sq ft building includes five workshops, five offices, a large hall and outside space. Under the Local Plan the land is allocated as residential.
Expressions of interest were requested at the start of 2019 but the building has now been given a guide price of £150,000 plus with Pugh Auctions and is set to go under the hammer at an event in Leeds next month.
At the same auction, the former St Ann's building on the edge of Rotherham town centre is also available to buy, with a guide price of £100,000 plus.
Dating back to the 1800's, St Ann's Road Board School opened a new boy's department in 1893 on the corner of St Leonard's Road. Providing accommodation for 244 children, the stone building includes a 45 ft bell tower above the main entrance.
Rothbiz reported last year that Rotherham Council was asking for expressions of interest in the vacant property which was also previously used as an annexe of the Rotherham College of Arts and Technology.
Three proposals were received by the Council but the property now looks to be going to the highest bidder at auction.
A sale private treaty would have included a "buyback" clause giving the Council an option to repurchase the site in the future ensuring that the asset is utilised rather than remaining vacant and derelict.
The building was previously let to the Unity Centre Rotherham by way of an asset transfer lease although the property has remained vacant for some 15 years. Unity Centre occupies the neighbouring buildings of the former girls school where it runs a community centre.
Due to lack of progress with refurbishment of the property, the Council served notice on the tenant to terminate the lease last year and regain possession with disposal in mind.
Also at the same auction, the authority is looking to dispose of the former Erskine Road depot, a former caretakers bungalow at Swinton and various parcels of land.
Pugh Auctions website
Images: RMBC
