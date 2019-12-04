News: You can book now to stay at Gulliver's Valley in 2020
By Tom Austen
Fun-loving families can now book to stay at Gulliver's Valley - the new £37m theme park currently being constructed in Rotherham.
Work started last year at the Pithouse West former colliery site on the first of Gulliver's sites in the UK to encompass all their major family entertainment elements in one location, with new attractions exclusive to Rotherham.
And now the first dates have been released for 2020 summer short breaks - stay and play packages that include two days of theme park entry.
On land adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park, Gulliver's Valley is to be a year round destination aimed at 2 - 13 year olds and include a theme park hub, woodland adventure centre, ecology and education centre, lodges, hotels and a holiday village.
Families are being invited to be one of the first to experience a Gulliver's Valley adventure. Phase 1 includes the large main building featuring the splash zone and other indoor entertainment, a Wild West area, the Lost World with free roaming dinosaurs, mini-JCBs, and many other rides.
Accommodation comes in the form of Princess and Unicorn Suites in the onsite hotel or the themed Western cabins and Lost World lodges.
Available visit dates are July 1 2020 until August 31 2020. Introductory rates have short breaks from only £199 for a family of five. More dates for 2020 will be added in the months ahead.
The Gulliver's website reads: "The evolution of our three existing UK resorts has reflected the continued rise in demand for "staycation" packages. Gulliver's Warrington, Milton Keynes and Matlock Bath now provide a diverse set of accommodation possibilities for families.
"You can now book a summer 2020 short break as part of our exclusive early release. Discover a fantastic selection of themed accommodation at Gulliver's Valley Resort. We can offer more than just a brilliant family day out. Whether it's a one-night sleepover or a week-long short break, enjoy accommodation designed especially for families. Stay and Play packages include entry to Gulliver's Valley Theme Park."
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's
