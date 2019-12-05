News: Rotherham to host four games at Women's Euros
By Tom Austen
Rotherham's AESSEAL New York Stadium will host four high profile international games at the Women's EURO 2021, tournament organisers have confirmed.
Rothbiz reported at the end of 2018 that the prestigious continental championship will be played at venues across the country before concluding with a showpiece final at Wembley Stadium. Stadia hosting games include Rotherham United's home since 2012 and Bramall Lane, home to Sheffield United.
England, who reached the semi finals of the Women's World Cup last year, will be joined by 15 other nations, with qualifying running until October 2020.
The provisional schedule for the tournament has now been announced, with the hosts kicking off the finals on July 7 and the final at Wembley on August 1.
Rotherham won't host any England games, which instead will be played in the South, but will host three group games from Group D in addition to a prestigious quarter final on July 24.
Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, said: "The performance of the Lionesses this summer engaged the nation and helped to generate significant momentum in the women's game. Looking ahead, hosting a home EURO in 2021 offers a huge opportunity for us to continue to push the profile of women's football and to inspire more women and girls to get involved.
"The confirmation of these nine venues is an important milestone for us as a host nation on our journey towards the final tournament in July 2021. I am confident the selected cities and stadia will allow hundreds of thousands of fans across the country to attend matches and will also help to deliver an atmosphere befitting a home European Championship to the nation."
UEFA Women's EURO 2021 promises to be a record-breaking tournament for UEFA, with approximately 700,000 tickets due to be available for fans around the country and extensive coverage of every game of the tournament on free-to-air television, radio and online.
Registration for ticket information is open now, as is the chance to apply for information to be a volunteer at the tournament.
Having previously hosted a number of youth internationals, last year, the AESSEAL New York Stadium hosted five games at the 2018 UEFA European Under 17 Championships, including a semi-final and the final.
In 2013, England's women beat Canada 1-0 in a friendly at Rotherham, and in 2016 a crowd of 10,550 witnessed the Lionesses draw 1-1 with Belgium in a UEFA Women's Euro 2017 qualifier. Last year, the £20m stadium also hosted the team in a friendly fixture against Sweden as they stepped up their preparations for the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Advertisement
