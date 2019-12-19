News: New recruits for E3R at Rotherham office





The team has welcomed Ciara Neal and Ubaid Ali as Recruitment Consultants and Nikki Outram as a Recruitment Coordinator, all of them bringing a wealth of recruitment experience to the team.



The new recruits join Shabbir Ahmad, Adnan Sarwar, Rodger Morley, all Recruitment Consultants and Directors Andrew Pilling and Andrew Joseph at the South Yorkshire office, which is based on the Bradmarsh Business Park in Rotherham. The company's head office is in Huddersfield.



This follows in the foot-steps of the five new recruits to the Huddersfield office and compliments the agency's robust growth plans for the next few years which is expected to make a turnover of £1.6m by the end of this year.



From its Rotherham office, the agency recruits for engineering and manufacturing roles ranging from blue collar, such as; Assembly Fitters, Welders, and CNC; to Design, Project, Quality and Managerial opportunities working across the vertical sectors E3R serves, including General Manufacturing and the heavy industries within it, Automotive and Aerospace.



Andrew Pilling, director at E3R, said: "South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire are traditionally the steel heartlands of the UK with a strong manufacturing base. Over the past ten years it has become a hotbed for advanced manufacturing with the likes of Boeing and McLaren moving to the area.



"The industry faces a skills gap, so it's important manufacturing and engineering companies use a recruitment agency that is at the forefront with vast amounts of industry expertise and knowledge.



"Our clients are loyal and business demand continues to grow, which is why we need to recruit a minimum of two new employees in the South Yorkshire office in the first quarter of 2020 to complement the team's strong offering. We are a fast-growing company and we can offer employees a great remuneration and benefits package which includes BUPA."



E3 Recruitment (E3R) which specialises in engineering and manufacturing recruitment, has strengthened its offering by adding three new recruits to its South Yorkshire office and is looking to recruit at least two more new employees next year.