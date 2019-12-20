News: Lease agreed for new Rotherham restaurant
By Tom Austen
An operator has signed up to convert a large empty retail unit into a restaurant and wine bar at Stag Roundabout in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported back in 2017 that plans had been served up for a change of use that would bring the 9,353 sq ft retail unit, formerly a wooden floor outlet, back into use.
Now the agents for the vacant property say that they have negotiated a new lease to a restaurant and bar operator.
Acting on behalf of The Bampton Property Group Limited, SMC Chartered Surveyors have let Unit 1, 156 Wickersley Road, Rotherham.
The premises were originally built in 1963 and offers approximately 10,000 sq ft of commercial accommodation over ground floor and basement levels.
The new deal brings the former Wooden Floors outlet back into use after a number of years on the commercial property market.
The 2017 plans, drawn up by architects at Building Link Design, showed enough space for 18 covers in the restaurant which would have its own bar and space for outdoor seating. The proposed wine bar would have its own entrance.
Without hinting at what sort of operator has taken the unit on, Francois Neyerlin, chartered surveyor at SMC, said: "The new tenant will undertake an extensive scheme of fitting out works for a restaurant and bar use.
"We look forward to seeing the premises fully fitted and open to the public!"
