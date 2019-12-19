News: "Appalling" Rotherham bakery prosecuted for food hygiene offences
By Tom Austen
A bakery in Rotherham has been successfully prosecuted for food hygiene offences.
Mr Bekir Cinar, who was the food business operator at Leverton Baker and Confectioners, in Rawmarsh, pleaded guilty to offences dating back to January.
During a routine food hygiene inspection in January, Rotherham Council Environmental Health Officers uncovered filthy conditions. The building was found to be in complete disarray and extremely poor structural condition. Equipment was dirty and in a poor state of repair.
The council found serious accumulations of filth and black mould present throughout the areas where food was prepared and stored. There was a pool of stagnant foul smelling water next to stored bakery ingredients. Food and ingredients were being stored uncovered, in filthy containers, with uncooked meat stored alongside other foods causing risk of contamination.
During a hearing in May, Sheffield Magistrates Court agreed with the actions of council officers, to immediately close the premises following the inspection, due to the health risks.
Mr Cinar appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court last month and pleaded guilty to six offences dating from January 2019. He was fined £1,213 and ordered to pay costs of £2,868. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £121. The total amount payable is £4,202. The defendant received credit for entering his guilty pleas.
Tom Smith, Assistant Director of Community Safety & Street Scene at Rotherham Council, said: "This business was in an appalling condition. Food business operators have a legal duty to keep their premises hygienic and any failure to do so will not be tolerated."
