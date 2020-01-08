News: 2020 vision for Rotherham housing





At the end of 2019 the authority's cabinet set out plans for the biggest sustained investment in new council homes in the borough for more than forty years – with the objective of building 1,000 new, high quality and affordable council homes for local residents.



Taking place on January 21 at New York Stadium in Rotherham, the summit will showcase the innovative work we are doing in Rotherham and new development opportunities being brought to the market.



The focus of this year's event is on accelerating delivery.



According to Rotherham Council's latest housing strategy, around 550 homes have been built annually for the past five years. The authority's plans for a £130m investment in new homes, which should deliver nearly 800 new council homes for rent, and more than 100 new shared ownership properties, by 2025.



Cllr Dominic Beck, Cabinet Member for Housing at Rotherham Council, said: "Over the last few years, we have made building new council homes a real priority. We know that thousands of residents want the security of a council tenancy, many of whom aren’t able to afford to buy outright, or who have had difficulties with long term rents in the private sector.



"The first bricks have already been laid – in Maltby, Dinnington, Rawmarsh and East Herringthorpe – with a handful of properties completed. But now we are able to make a much bigger commitment, to nearly 800 properties over the planning period to 2025, on our way to a total of one thousand before the end of the decade."



Working with Wates Group, the Council has brought forward some of its "more challenging" sites using a



Rotherham Developer Summit website



Developers, housing associations, funders and advisers from across the region will gather at an event later this month to find out more about the progress of Rotherham Council's ambitious housing growth plans.