News: Get up to Speed secure headline sponsors for 2020 event





Liberty Speciality Steels, CBE+ and AESSEAL plc will sponsor the event, which in 2019 attracted 3,000 visitors from 69 schools and involved 90 businesses. The event will take at Magna Science Centre, Rotherham, on Wednesday March 25.



Over the past ten years, Get up to Speed has showcased engineering career opportunities to over 19,000 young people and their families from across the South Yorkshire region and beyond.



John Barber, CEO of the work-wise Foundation, said: "This event is made possible because of the strong support of local businesses, but, in particular, our headline sponsors. Liberty Steel, CBE+ and AESSEAL have supported us for many years now and it is fantastic to consistently receive such strong support from some of the region's most respected manufacturers. This year we’ll be showcasing just what local pupils, apprentices and employers have achieved by working together and being part of Get up to Speed over the past 10 years. It will be a fantastic celebration of achievement at all levels.”



AESSEAL' designs, manufactures and supplies mechanical sealing and reliability focused engineering solutions to major companies around the world, across a broad range of industries. AESSEAL® employs more than 1,600 employees in some 230 locations worldwide, of whom approximately 650 are in the UK and more than 330 in Rotherham, home to its Global Technology Centre HQ.



Julia Bloomer, Head of Learning and Development and HR at AESSEAL plc, said: "Over recent years there has been a vast decrease in the number of students choosing engineering as a career within the UK. As an employer within this industry, we feel it is our responsibility to raise awareness of the amazing careers available within the industry. By attending Get up to Speed each year, we are able to work with other companies in the region, to showcase the opportunities available to students, teachers and parents."



Liberty Speciality Steels, which has facilities in Sheffield and Rotherham, is a highly experienced manufacturer of engineered steels, with capabilities ranging from liquid steel production right through to high-value precision engineered components.



Mick Hood, HR Director, Liberty Steel UK, said: "We have been the headline sponsor for the Get up to Speed event from its inception and the company is proud to continue this association. The event brings awareness to the next generation of engineers and is critical to sustaining the skills and capability needed to support our business."



Chesterfield-based CBE+ is a specialist precision engineering multi-disciplinary sub-contractor, with divisions dedicated to Electroless Nickel Plating, Gear manufacture, Beam Pumps and Laboratories.



Marie Cooper, Group CEO of CBE+, said: "There are many reasons why we sponsor Get up to Speed and the main one is that it allows us to build on our relationships with the next generation of engineers. We recognise that by our region hosting such an influential event, young people are being inspired to follow their dreams into many different roles in engineering – this can only be a good thing, not only for our business but for the manufacturing sector in general."



Get up to Speed with STEM is an annual event, which is designed for young people, their families and teachers to see some of the UK's best innovations first hand, hear from and talk to those involved in their success and learn about the future of the sector and its evolution through technology.



This year's event will include a particular focus on robotics and renewables, feature ten zones to mark ten years and include presentations from previous visitors that have gone on to secure a career in STEM-related industries as a result of past events.



also gives companies the opportunity to showcase their business whilst helping to address the skills gap in STEM-related industries.



The free event is open to young people, families, individuals, schools and employers to visit.



Get up to Speed with STEM website



Get up to Speed with STEM, Yorkshire's largest annual employer-inspired science, technology, engineering, manufacturing (STEM) and construction careers event, promises to be an outstanding showcase of 10 years of achievement, as organisers work-wise announce their headline sponsors.