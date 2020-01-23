News: Atrium takes space in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A new self storage site has opened up in Rotherham aimed at making storage simple and secure for business and household customers.
Based at the popular business destination at Hellaby, Atrium Self Storage aims to give customers safe, convenient, purpose built indoor storage with personal lockable units
Following investment, the local firm has created 200 separate indoor units ranging from 25 to 150 sq ft, all quality checked by the Self Storage Association UK and available to rent on short or long term contract.
Neil Taylor, facility manager at Atrium Self Storage, said: "we've invested heavily in state of art security and surveillance and proud of our modern, clean and convenient facility for our home and business customers who demand more than a dirty outdoor container unit. Our customer service is first-class, we know self storage isn't something people often rent and make the whole process from getting a price, to moving in, as easy as possible."
Other investments include CCTV surveillance with personalised electronic access to gated premises.
Some of the first customers include a local business wanting to archive materials in secure and GDPR compliant premises, and a customer whose house move was delayed and needed a short term to look after their possessions.
Images: Atrium
