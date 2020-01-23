News: Plans to reopen Rotherham village pub





The Rising Deer closed over 12 years ago but now proposals have been drawn up that would see the village pub reopen, if planners approve an extension to the existing building.



The site is in the conservation area of Brampton en le Morthen and the plans focus on retaining and re-furbishing the current historic building. At the rear, the extension that houses the storage and toilet areas would be demolished and replaced with a two storey building that would take architectural reference and design from the original main building.



The plans have been submitted on behalf of Mr I Wild, an established publican with experience of running The Robin Hood pub at Aughton.



The extension is required as the pub in its present state and size does not allow for a viable business. The increase in trade area should create a traditional drinkers pub and a dining area for around 40 customers.



Advertisement The Rising Deer closed over 12 years ago but now proposals have been drawn up that would see the village pub reopen, if planners approve an extension to the existing building.The site is in the conservation area of Brampton en le Morthen and the plans focus on retaining and re-furbishing the current historic building. At the rear, the extension that houses the storage and toilet areas would be demolished and replaced with a two storey building that would take architectural reference and design from the original main building.The plans have been submitted on behalf of Mr I Wild, an established publican with experience of running The Robin Hood pub at Aughton.The extension is required as the pub in its present state and size does not allow for a viable business. The increase in trade area should create a traditional drinkers pub and a dining area for around 40 customers.

The plans include "back up" areas of a commercial kitchen, storage and new customer toilets. The current bar is deemed totally in-adequate, having not been altered in the last 50 years. The car parking area is also set to be re-surfaced.



DRD Architecture state in the application: "There will be no change to the appearance layout of the original main building, the proposed extensions

equate to an overall increase of 64% increase in volume of the original building, which would ordinarily seem to be an in-appropriate development in a green belt area but we consider that in this instance special circumstances show the need for a development of this size."



The aim is to make the village pub the heart and soul of the village again, being "advantageous for the community, its societies and local groups to utilise and benefit from." New jobs will also be created.



2018 plans to convert the existing building to a pair of semi-detached dwellings was refused by Rotherham Council planners as the applicants could not demonstrate very special circumstances for residential use that was considered inappropriate development in the Green Belt.



Images: DRD Architecture The plans include "back up" areas of a commercial kitchen, storage and new customer toilets. The current bar is deemed totally in-adequate, having not been altered in the last 50 years. The car parking area is also set to be re-surfaced.DRD Architecture state in the application: "There will be no change to the appearance layout of the original main building, the proposed extensionsequate to an overall increase of 64% increase in volume of the original building, which would ordinarily seem to be an in-appropriate development in a green belt area but we consider that in this instance special circumstances show the need for a development of this size."The aim is to make the village pub the heart and soul of the village again, being "advantageous for the community, its societies and local groups to utilise and benefit from." New jobs will also be created.2018 plans to convert the existing building to a pair of semi-detached dwellings was refused by Rotherham Council planners as the applicants could not demonstrate very special circumstances for residential use that was considered inappropriate development in the Green Belt.

Plans have been submitted that would see an old established pub in the heart of Brampton en le Morthern in Rotherham, rise again.