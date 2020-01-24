News: Life is sweet for enterprising Rotherham teacher





Little Miss Sweetie Hire was started at the end of last year by Jodie Hodkin after she left her position as Assistant Head Teacher at a local school, to allow her to spend more time with her seven-year-old daughter and make her hobby of making delicious snacks her new vocation.



Using a Kickstart Grant from UKSE, Jodie purchased event hire equipment and covered set up costs associated with the business.



UKSE is a subsidiary of Tata Steel tasked with assisting the economic regeneration of communities affected by changes in the steel industry



After receiving an influx of orders over the festive period for clients such as Wetherspoons and Rotherham Parent/Carers Forum, Little Miss Sweetie Hire is looking forward to helping couples make their special day memorable.



Alongside her sweet cart, filled with locally sourced sweets and homemade treats, Jodie also offers four-foot LED lights that spell out ‘LOVE’ which can be hired to display on a wedding dance floor.



Advertisement Little Miss Sweetie Hire was started at the end of last year by Jodie Hodkin after she left her position as Assistant Head Teacher at a local school, to allow her to spend more time with her seven-year-old daughter and make her hobby of making delicious snacks her new vocation.Using a Kickstart Grant from UKSE, Jodie purchased event hire equipment and covered set up costs associated with the business.UKSE is a subsidiary of Tata Steel tasked with assisting the economic regeneration of communities affected by changes in the steel industryAfter receiving an influx of orders over the festive period for clients such as Wetherspoons and Rotherham Parent/Carers Forum, Little Miss Sweetie Hire is looking forward to helping couples make their special day memorable.Alongside her sweet cart, filled with locally sourced sweets and homemade treats, Jodie also offers four-foot LED lights that spell out ‘LOVE’ which can be hired to display on a wedding dance floor.

Jodie Hodkin, founder of Little Miss Sweetie Hire, said: "The positive reception I have received since launching the business is really promising and over the last month, I have taken a lot of bookings for Spring weddings which I can't wait to tackle.



"As my father worked for Rotherham Engineering Steel for 20 years the work that UKSE does is something that really resonates with me. I would like to thank them and the Rotherham Investment Development Office (RIDO) for helping me set up this business and I hope it will expand both in services and personnel over the coming years."



Alan Stanley, regional executive at UKSE, added: "It's great to see Jodie provide event hire services that were not already available in the local area. Her sweet cart is charming, and I wish her all the best moving forward."



Little Miss Sweetie Hire Facebook page

UKSE website







Images: UKSE Jodie Hodkin, founder of Little Miss Sweetie Hire, said: "The positive reception I have received since launching the business is really promising and over the last month, I have taken a lot of bookings for Spring weddings which I can't wait to tackle."As my father worked for Rotherham Engineering Steel for 20 years the work that UKSE does is something that really resonates with me. I would like to thank them and the Rotherham Investment Development Office (RIDO) for helping me set up this business and I hope it will expand both in services and personnel over the coming years."Alan Stanley, regional executive at UKSE, added: "It's great to see Jodie provide event hire services that were not already available in the local area. Her sweet cart is charming, and I wish her all the best moving forward."

A business providing bespoke and tailored event hire services for weddings as well as special occasions has been "overwhelmed" by orders for its mobile sweet cart following its launch.