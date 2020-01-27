News: Forge Island flood works continue





Work continues on the first phase of works to bring a cinema development to Rotherham town centre.







The contractors have been busy driving sheet metal pile into the ground to form the new flood defence walls. This will form part of the next phase of the flood alleviation works along the north and west boundaries of Forge Island. The flood defence wall will also form a backdrop to improved open spaces adjacent to the Canal.



The works are necessary to help deliver the full Forge Island scheme, which will include a cinema, food and drink outlets, a hotel, and a car park, with the new leisure facilities set within an attractive public space and a new pedestrian bridge connecting to the wider town centre.



Advertisement Work continues on the first phase of works to bring a cinema development to Rotherham town centre. Rothbiz reported that works had got underway at the end of 2019 and that the flood defence and enabling work on the Forge Island site includes retaining walls, terrace seating and high-quality public spaces. Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd had been selected to carry out works with a value of around £2.5m.The contractors have been busy driving sheet metal pile into the ground to form the new flood defence walls. This will form part of the next phase of the flood alleviation works along the north and west boundaries of Forge Island. The flood defence wall will also form a backdrop to improved open spaces adjacent to the Canal.The works are necessary to help deliver the full Forge Island scheme, which will include a cinema, food and drink outlets, a hotel, and a car park, with the new leisure facilities set within an attractive public space and a new pedestrian bridge connecting to the wider town centre.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: "People may notice more activity and noises on the site as the plans to transform Forge Island continue to move forward. We know residents are keen to see the area develop and it’s great to see work progressing on a project which will bring a boost to the whole of the town centre."



Due to the flood alleviation works the footbridge over Rotherham Lock will be closed until further notice. Alternative routes to Forge Island Car Park are available via Bridge Street, Corporation Street (over the footbridge) or Market Street.



Urban regeneration specialist, Muse Developments, has exchanged contracts with Rotherham Council regarding the landmark mixed-use destination. A planning application is currently being prepared, with a view to being submitted in the coming months. Following consent and exchange of agreements with the main anchor occupiers, it is anticipated that construction will begin in late 2020.



Forge Island website



Images: RMBC Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: "People may notice more activity and noises on the site as the plans to transform Forge Island continue to move forward. We know residents are keen to see the area develop and it’s great to see work progressing on a project which will bring a boost to the whole of the town centre."Due to the flood alleviation works the footbridge over Rotherham Lock will be closed until further notice. Alternative routes to Forge Island Car Park are available via Bridge Street, Corporation Street (over the footbridge) or Market Street.Urban regeneration specialist, Muse Developments, has exchanged contracts with Rotherham Council regarding the landmark mixed-use destination. A planning application is currently being prepared, with a view to being submitted in the coming months. Following consent and exchange of agreements with the main anchor occupiers, it is anticipated that construction will begin in late 2020.

It used to be the sound of a drop hammer ringing out from Forge Island, now its the sound of new flood defences being hammered into place.