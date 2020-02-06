News: API Group placed in administration by US owners
By Tom Austen
API Group, a leading manufacturer and distributor of foils, laminates and holographics, as gone into administration, less than a year since it expanded into larger Rotherham facilities.
API Group is an indirect subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings, a global diversified conglomerate that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The American investment firm has confirmed that it has placed the UK companies into administration.
Headquartered in Poynton, API Group and subsidiaries also operated in Livingston and Rotherham, employing over 200 staff.
The group's materials provide exceptional brand enhancement for consumer goods and printed media worldwide. Products are used in packaging across a wide-range of industry sectors including premium drinks, confectionery, tobacco, perfumery, personal-care, cosmetics and healthcare.
On January 31, Colin Dempster and Robert Kelly from Ernst & Young were appointed as joint administrators with "the purpose of API Group's administration proceedings is to facilitate an orderly sale or wind-down of its UK. operations."
Taking 18,000 sq ft warehouse and modern office space at Dinnington last year enabled API to create a new, larger UK sales and distribution facility.
Bill Fejes, CEO of Steel Partners, said: "As previously disclosed, since early 2019, we have been working with the API Group businesses to assist in managing significant adverse change within their industries and the loss of major customers.
"Importantly, we expect that all our other business units will continue to operate as normal and will not be adversely impacted by the transition of the API Group."
API Group website
Images: API Group
