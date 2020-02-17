News: New Starbucks opens in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A new Starbucks Drive Thru store has opened in Rotherham creating 20 new jobs for the local area.
Operated by Starbucks licensee Soul Coffee, the long-awaited store has been constructed at the Foundry Retail Park at Parkgate.
Rothbiz reported back in 2015 that outline plans had been submitted for a 1,959 sq ft drive thru coffee shop by the owners of the retail park.
The store has already selected its charity partner, the Rotherham-based children's hospice, Bluebell Wood. Since 2008, Bluebell Wood has provided vital support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families, including residential care and activities, physiotherapy, and counselling. The Rotherham store team looks forward to supporting this important cause, including fundraising on opening day.
Beata Grabowska, district manager for Soul Coffee, said: "We are so excited to open this new Starbucks Drive Thru in Rotherham and look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to our new store. Our store team is proud to support Bluebell Wood in its important mission of caring for children in the local area suffering from illness and their families."
The store includes comfortable seating and free wi-fi. Customers looking to recharge while on the go can use the convenient Drive Thru lane.
With over 28,000 stores worldwide Seattle-based Starbucks plan to open 1,000 franchise stores in the UK over the next five to seven years, of varying asset types, partnering with a maximum of 25 franchisees.
Starbucks' first UK franchised business partner, 23.5 Degrees operates the first major outlet in Rotherham (after the one at Woodall Services) when it opened at the Beighton Link development in 2018.
