News: Rotherham as a filming location provides economic boost





Since it opened for business in November 2018, the Film Office team has handled over 360 film and TV production enquiries and has received wide praise from key industry figures.



As the first port of call for producers looking to film in Yorkshire, and needing specialist advice and help, the Film Office supports international, domestic and regional productions. Its work spans feature film, high-end TV drama and childrens' content as well as factual, entertainment, comedy, corporate and advertising campaigns.



27 high-end TV productions and 14 feature films have filmed in Yorkshire in the last 12 months, generating over 1500 days of work for regional crew. The value of filming activity to Yorkshire and the Humber is substantial with budgets for high-end TV dramas and feature films averaging between £10m and £20m per project. The regional figures are released following last week’s news from the BFI, revealing a record-breaking year for film & HE TV, which is the fastest growing sector in the UK.



For Rotherham, productions include the big screen feature, Downton Abbey, the drama, Gentleman Jack for the BBC, and psychological thriller, The Feed, for Amazon Prime, which all made use of the breathtaking backdrop of Wentworth Woodhouse.



Other recent filming in the borough includes the much-anticipated Everybody's Talking About Jamie which used Swinton Academy, and Zero Chill, a Netflix teen drama whose production crew set up base at Herringthorpe Stadium last week (pictured below).



Sally Joynson, chief executive of Screen Yorkshire, said: "Just do the maths and you'll understand the scale of the business and the economic clout that comes with it. The Film Office is a critical, expert, component in driving this business to Yorkshire and in its first year alone has demonstrated just how valuable a resource it is."



For Gentleman Jack, the long gallery at Wentworth Woodhouse was used as a grand house in Hastings for an emotional flashback scene. The impressive marble saloon was transformed into a merchants offices.







Based on the musical of the same name, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is set to be released in October. Jonathan Butterell, the film's director said: "Yorkshire is home. Like its people, Yorkshire is robust, straightforward, rugged, diverse, and downright bloody gorgeous. Everyone should film here."



Rotherham has scored plenty of the action in the first year of operation for Screen Yorkshire's Film Office. Just this week parts of the borough were used for a new teen drama being filmed for Netflix.