News: Rotherham recruitment ramps up at Gullivers Valley
By Tom Austen
With the opening a matter of months away, seasonal staff are being sought for Gulliver's Valley in Rotherham.
The multi-million pound development in Rother Valley, is on the hunt for talented, fun loving people to take up seasonal and part time roles in indoor attractions, entertainment, rides, catering, retail, housekeeping as well as receptionist and accommodation assistants.
Opening in the Spring, it is estimated that approximately 120-150 jobs will be created during this first phase of development.
The theme park will be home to more than 50 rides and attractions including an indoor climbing centre, an indoor play area, and a Lost Jurassic World area.
Rothbiz reported on some of the rides here.
There will also be a variety of accommodation available, including unicorn and princess suites, alongside Western Cabins and Lost World Lodges. In addition, various packages for groups will be on offer including sleepovers, longer residential options and educational workshops.
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts, said: "As we get closer to opening Gulliver's Valley later this spring, we are getting incredibly excited about the opportunities that are arising for the local community to get involved. Launching our recruitment drive is a major part of this as it would be wonderful if we could recruit individuals from the South Yorkshire area so they can really take advantage of this new theme park which will be on their doorstep.
"We are looking for people who share our aim to give families and children quality time and memories, through fresh air and fun activities. The right candidates will be enthusiastic, fun loving, have good communication skills, be flexible and show great initiative."
Inclusivity and ensuring people from all walks of life feel able to apply for roles with Gulliver's is also extremely important to the business.
Julie added: "As part of our continuous commitment to inclusivity, we will be holding additional and bespoke evening recruitment sessions dedicated to those candidates with additional needs. This allows for a more comfortably paced process, fewer crowds, assistance with application completion and helps us to identify special talents. We employ people of all abilities at our existing locations and have a track record for growing the confidence of those with additional needs in the workplace.
"We have been a family-run business for over 40 years and I can confidently say anyone who joins becomes part of that family. We are proud to be a family-owned, family-run and family-focussed business and we always work hard to involve local people, organisations and businesses in what we do. We hope as many people as possible will be interested in a career with us here at Gulliver's Valley."
Again keeping it local, Gulliver's Valley has named Sidekick PR as its local supplier.
Charlotte Dimond, director at Sidekick PR and Rotherham Pioneer, said: "We are really excited to be working with Gulliver's Valley. Two of our directors are Rotherham based so the new theme park is almost on our doorstep!
"We're looking forward to working creatively and strategically to help Gulliver's Valley attract visitors from across the region and beyond.
"We'll also be working with the region's business community and local communities to build relationships that help to place Gulliver’s Valley firmly in the fabric of the town."
Gulliver's Valley jobs website
Images: Gulliver's
