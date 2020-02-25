News: Schools quick to sign up for Get Up To Speed
By Tom Austen
Get up to Speed with STEM, Yorkshire's largest annual employer-inspired science, technology, engineering, manufacturing (STEM) and construction careers event, has sold out for schools for its tenth anniversary.
The event will take at Magna Science Centre, Rotherham, on Wednesday March 25 and over the past ten years, it has showcased engineering career opportunities to over 19,000 young people and their families from across the South Yorkshire region and beyond.
This year promises to be an outstanding showcase of businesses from the Yorkshire region and beyond, including over 100 exhibitions, plus a number of interactive zones which includes Rail, Construction and Uniformed Services.
Other attractions include the National Videogames Museum, McLaren Automotive Supercars, Plant Genetics Growth Chamber, University of Sheffield Maker Bus, past and present fire engines, the Rail Human Library and Quantum Physics activities, amongst others.
John Barber, CEO of organisers. The work-wise Foundation, said: "Every year Get up to Speed gets bigger, but we are usually able to add on a few schools and exhibitors in the final weeks. With just under two months to go until the event, this is the quickest we have ever sold out. Our tenth anniversary really does look set to be our biggest year yet."
This year we have increased the number of attractions, added more interactive zones, where young people can engage directly with businesses on specific projects, and we've released more tickets. Already over 3,000 places have been snapped up by schools, so we have started a waiting list for any others wishing to come along. We do however still have afternoon slots available for any individuals and their families that wish to register."
Get up to Speed is designed for young people, their families and teachers to see some of the UK's best innovations first-hand, hear from and talk to those involved in their success and learn about the future of the sector and its evolution through technology.
This year's event, sponsored by Sheffield’s Liberty Speciality Steels, Chesterfield's CBE+ and Rotherham's AESSEAL plc, will focus on robotics and renewables and include presentations from previous visitors that have gone on to secure a career in STEM-related industries as a result of past events.
Get Up To Speed website
Images: work-wise
