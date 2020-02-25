News: New tenant measuring up former Rotherham Mothercare unit





The 15,000 sq ft unit at Parkgate is currently listed as "under offer" with agents, Montagu Evans and it looks set to be taken on by the UK's largest kitchen retailer.



Wren Kitchens has recently applied to Rotherham Council for planning permission that would enable new signage at the prominent unit on the popular retail destination.



Founded in 2009, Wren Kitchens has 90 showrooms across the UK and is described as the UK's fastest growing bricks and mortar retailer. It utilises cutting edge technology, modern transport fleets, integrated systems and inspirational showrooms. In the financial year of 2019 it recorded revenue of £700m.



In the UK, Wren designs, manufactures and delivers over 2,000 kitchens every single week. To keep up with expansion plans, it recently had proposals approved for a £120m state-of-the-art kitchen manufacturing facility located behind its existing factory at Barton-upon-Humber.



The Rotherham outlet has been at the nearby Foundry Retail Park at Parkgate.







The Parkgate store had closed even before the national retailer went into administration in 2019.



