News: "Region’s largest car retailer" to be created in Rotherham





Indicators are that the UK's fastest growing car supermarket chain, the Trade Centre Group, is looking to take on the former Homebase unit at Parkgate, which has had a chequered history as a DIY retail location.



Headquartered in Neath, the company encompasses Trade Centre Wales and Trade Centre UK and originally had three showrooms throughout the South Wales region; Neath, Merthyr, and Abercynon, before expanding into the West Midlands. A former Homebase unit in Rochdale (pictured, above) was converted last year as the expansion continued North.



The Trade Centre UK's entry into Rochdale created 130 jobs and now recruitment is underway for a vast range of jobs at a new Rotherham site which promises a massive 1,200 cars on display.



Job roles include positions in sales, parts, the workshop, logistics and customer service.



The job advert reads: "A completely new car buying concept is coming soon to South Yorkshire!



"Based in Rotherham, Trade Centre UK will be the region’s largest car retailer with twelve hundred cars on display all ready to drive away in an hour!



"We're now recruiting great people to provide outstanding customer care across a variety of customer facing roles including reception, car sales, car finance, handover and warranty administration."



Advertisement Indicators are that the UK's fastest growing car supermarket chain, the Trade Centre Group, is looking to take on the former Homebase unit at Parkgate, which has had a chequered history as a DIY retail location.Headquartered in Neath, the company encompasses Trade Centre Wales and Trade Centre UK and originally had three showrooms throughout the South Wales region; Neath, Merthyr, and Abercynon, before expanding into the West Midlands. A former Homebase unit in Rochdale (pictured, above) was converted last year as the expansion continued North.The Trade Centre UK's entry into Rochdale created 130 jobs and now recruitment is underway for a vast range of jobs at a new Rotherham site which promises a massive 1,200 cars on display.Job roles include positions in sales, parts, the workshop, logistics and customer service.The job advert reads: "A completely new car buying concept is coming soon to South Yorkshire!"Based in Rotherham, Trade Centre UK will be the region’s largest car retailer with twelve hundred cars on display all ready to drive away in an hour!"We're now recruiting great people to provide outstanding customer care across a variety of customer facing roles including reception, car sales, car finance, handover and warranty administration."

The Trade Centre Group, founded by Mark Bailey and 100% owned by the Bailey family, has expanded rapidly over the last four years, growing turnover from £77m in 2015 to £257m in 2018.





After the 70,000 sq ft unit was closed by B&Q, numerous planning applications were approved in order to increase its attractiveness to potential occupiers. In 2017 this included an application that enables the site to operate as a car showroom which is not a main town centre use seen as entirely appropriate for the site.



The approval means that Trade Centre UK can use the existing building and the wider curtilige of the site (car park) for the sale and display of motor vehicles.



Trade Centre UK website



Images: Trade Centre UK The Trade Centre Group, founded by Mark Bailey and 100% owned by the Bailey family, has expanded rapidly over the last four years, growing turnover from £77m in 2015 to £257m in 2018. Rothbiz reported first that the Homebase store at the Northfields Retail Park at Parkgate would be closing. It was previously occupied by Bunnings having been purpose built for initial occupiers, B&Q.After the 70,000 sq ft unit was closed by B&Q, numerous planning applications were approved in order to increase its attractiveness to potential occupiers. In 2017 this included an application that enables the site to operate as a car showroom which is not a main town centre use seen as entirely appropriate for the site.The approval means that Trade Centre UK can use the existing building and the wider curtilige of the site (car park) for the sale and display of motor vehicles.

A recruitment drive which could run into the hundreds is underway in Rotherham as an expanding car retailer looks to pitch up in Yorkshire.