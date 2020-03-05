News: Board approval for Rotherham regeneration scheme
By Tom Austen
A planning application for a long-awaited regeneration scheme that aims to create a new housing development on vacant land at Thrybergh has gained the approval of the planning board at Rotherham Council.
Rothbiz reported in January that ENGIE had developed proposals with partners for a project for over 200 dwellings of various sizes and tenures on Council land at Chesterhill Avenue and Whinney Hill.
Local communities have been "understandably frustrated at the lack of visible progress" as Rotherham Council's development agreement with Keepmoat commenced in May 2014 but a start on site was not achieved within the agreed period and the legal agreement ended in 2017. Indeed, only four letters of objection were received which planners say is unusual for a housing development of this size.
Now plans are progressing for new affordable housing through partners and long term site managers, Sanctuary Homes (73 dwellings) and Great Places Housing (84 dwellings). Sigma, which is leading the delivery of private rented housing in the UK, will deliver 80 houses on the scheme which are set to go on the open market.
Plans have been updated (from 239 to 237 total dwellings) and now dwellings include two and three bed bungalows, one and two bed flats, and houses ranging from three to four bedrooms in size. Each plot will be provided with an electric charging point adjacent to the driveway.
Due to site levels, there are a large amount of retaining structures proposed as a part of the site layout including retaining walls and gabion walls. A landscape buffer along Doncaster Road is proposed as are small pockets of public open space. Applicants state that 248 new trees are proposed to be planted across the site.
Richard Levin, partnerships manger at ENGIE, explained: "The proposal will bring forward the development of 237 dwellings on the two sites at Whinney Hill and Chesterhill Avenue. Both of which are currently undeveloped, brownfield sites.
"The proposal will bring forward regeneration and investment in the area. It will create a vibrant community in Thrybergh and will deliver much needed affordable housing."
With a number of conditions attached, the plans were approved by the planning board unanimously.
Backed by funding from Homes England, construction is due to start this month.
ENGIE website
Images: MHA Architects
ENGIE website
Images: MHA Architects
