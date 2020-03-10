News: Rotherham Council wants to buy a pub





But music fans reminiscing over rock nights of yesteryear have little reason to cheer - the building is already earmarked for demolition.



Rotherham College acquired the leasehold in 2014 and converted the pub, previously the Charter Arms, for educational use. The building is part of the markets complex, right next door to the college's town centre campus,



Now part of the RNN Group, the 4,300 sq ft building is deemed surplus to requirements following the completion of the £10.5m University Centre (UCR), also in the town centre.



RNN holds the remaining 55 years of the lease and is paying an annual rent to the Council which already owns the freehold interest. RNN has placed the building back onto the market and Rotherham Council's cabinet is now being asked to give their approval to enable officers to acquire the leasehold.



The Council paper states: "Completing this acquisition is viewed as an important step in progressing with the delivery of the Markets redevelopment as part of the implementation of the Town Centre Masterplan, building on the significant progress over recent years on a range of projects."



Financial details of the proposed acquisition have not been disclosed as they are considered commercially sensitive.



The plot is seen as key to the regeneration of the markets complex and



The paper adds: "The building has no architectural merit and acts as a barrier to Eastwood Lane.



"The building is identified for demolition in the Town Centre Masterplan which was adopted in 2017. The location has further been identified for high-quality public realm introduced as a place for users of the redeveloped markets. This also includes RNN's students and the public to use as a social space to meet, eat and relax. Therefore, the proposal would be to acquire and immediately demolish as part of the proposed Markets redevelopment.



"This will also introduce an element of greenery including trees and planting, dramatically improving what is currently a bleak and uninspiring vista. This is intended to open up that elevation, in particular to RNN College and Clifton Park visitors. In addition, a higher-quality elevation would act as a further gateway into the Town Centre."



The masterplan talked of creating an area of new public space called "college fields" between the market and college campus. The markets redevelopment is scheduled for Summer 2021.







