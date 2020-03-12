News: Details coming in to focus for new Rotherham cinema





Contracts were exchanged at the end of 2019 between urban regeneration specialist, Muse Developments, and Rotherham Council that has enabled the private sector partner to work on concluding legal agreements with key anchor operators.



The two parties exchanged contracts on an agreement to deliver the scheme which includes a cinema, food and drink outlets, a hotel, and a car park, with the new leisure facilities set within an attractive public space and a new pedestrian bridge connecting to the wider town centre.



Paul Woodcock, strategic director of regeneration and environment at Rotherham Council, updated councillors recently on the town centre masterplan. He said: "Forge Island is a very significant project. It is fair to say that it is split into two main phases - phase one is the cinema, hotel and related food and drink units, and phase two is the potential for residential.



"In terms of the cinema, the masterplan said five screens and I'm pleased to tell you that Muse are in advanced legals with a cinema operator for eight screens, and they've given me permission to announce that.



Advertisement Contracts were exchanged at the end of 2019 between urban regeneration specialist, Muse Developments, and Rotherham Council that has enabled the private sector partner to work on concluding legal agreements with key anchor operators.The two parties exchanged contracts on an agreement to deliver the scheme which includes a cinema, food and drink outlets, a hotel, and a car park, with the new leisure facilities set within an attractive public space and a new pedestrian bridge connecting to the wider town centre.Paul Woodcock, strategic director of regeneration and environment at Rotherham Council, updated councillors recently on the town centre masterplan. He said: "Forge Island is a very significant project. It is fair to say that it is split into two main phases - phase one is the cinema, hotel and related food and drink units, and phase two is the potential for residential."In terms of the cinema, the masterplan said five screens and I'm pleased to tell you that Muse are in advanced legals with a cinema operator for eight screens, and they've given me permission to announce that.

"The masterplan said a 60 bed hotel, again we are at advanced legals for a 69 bed hotel.



"The next steps will be to finalise those legal agreements between the developer and those operators and then to submit a planning application. I can tell you that those negotiations and agreements are at a very advanced stage."



It is 30 years since Rotherham had a cinema. Cannon, the last town centre cinema, closed in 1990.



Other progress includes a design team being appointed and a planning application is being prepared for submission in the next quarter.



In October 2019 the multi-million-pound phase one flood works commenced on site, including flood defence and enabling work, which includes retaining walls, terrace seating and high-quality public spaces. However, major disruption caused to the scheme delivery during the November 2019 floods has lead to a need to delay the scheme whilst the canal wall is repaired.



Forge Island website







Images: RMBC / Muse "The masterplan said a 60 bed hotel, again we are at advanced legals for a 69 bed hotel."The next steps will be to finalise those legal agreements between the developer and those operators and then to submit a planning application. I can tell you that those negotiations and agreements are at a very advanced stage."It is 30 years since Rotherham had a cinema. Cannon, the last town centre cinema, closed in 1990.Other progress includes a design team being appointed and a planning application is being prepared for submission in the next quarter.In October 2019 the multi-million-pound phase one flood works commenced on site, including flood defence and enabling work, which includes retaining walls, terrace seating and high-quality public spaces. However, major disruption caused to the scheme delivery during the November 2019 floods has lead to a need to delay the scheme whilst the canal wall is repaired.

A long awaited cinema in Rotherham town centre is set to be larger than originally expected, highlighting the levels of confidence that the private sector has in the key regeneration project at Forge Island.